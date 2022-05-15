Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 384 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $548.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $509.55 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.