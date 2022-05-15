Roundview Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,092,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,905,000 after purchasing an additional 274,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

