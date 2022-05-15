Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 256,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 704,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 137,823 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 562,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 79,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

