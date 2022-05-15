Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 87,087 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

