Royal Bank of Canada Lowers InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$20.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IIPZF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.73.

IIPZF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

