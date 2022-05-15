Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Royal Gold worth $40,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 51.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 63.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.