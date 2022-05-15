RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
RMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
NASDAQ RMBL opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81. RumbleON has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.
In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $12,279,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth $8,678,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $6,237,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RumbleON (RMBL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.