RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81. RumbleON has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RumbleON will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $12,279,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth $8,678,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $6,237,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

