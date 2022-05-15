Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.26%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.