Ryo Currency Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,074.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,431.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.49 or 0.06843295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00227056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.41 or 0.00684842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00565480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00072146 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004532 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,993,056 coins and its circulating supply is 37,875,743 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

