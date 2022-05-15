Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the April 15th total of 122,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Sabre Gold Mines stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,453. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
