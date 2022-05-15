Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.30

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.30 and traded as high as $25.33. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 2,795 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

