Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.64 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,703,794 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

