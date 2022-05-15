Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

SBH opened at $15.13 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.