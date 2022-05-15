Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 230

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 290 to SEK 230 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.00.
SDVKY stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.
About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.