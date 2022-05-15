Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 230

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 290 to SEK 230 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

