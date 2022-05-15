Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.58) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.63) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.36 ($7.75).

Shares of SHA opened at €5.53 ($5.82) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($17.62). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.50.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

