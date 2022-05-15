Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4592 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($189.47) to €175.00 ($184.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($210.53) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

