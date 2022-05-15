Schneider Electric S.E. to Issue Dividend of $0.46 (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4592 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $40.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($189.47) to €175.00 ($184.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($210.53) to €185.00 ($194.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

