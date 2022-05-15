Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Schrödinger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,196,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Schrödinger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

