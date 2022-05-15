Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $76.30. 2,894,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41.

