Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

SAIC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 226,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,398. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.