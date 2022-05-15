Scotiabank Cuts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$220.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYDGF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.25.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average is $144.21.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.