Scotiabank Trims Stantec (NYSE:STN) Target Price to C$72.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.62.

NYSE:STN opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $67,716,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth $39,496,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Stantec by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

