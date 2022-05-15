Scotiabank Upgrades Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) to Buy

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has C$56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$47.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.95.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$47.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

