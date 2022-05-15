Secret Hits Market Cap of $336.28 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00006626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $336.28 million and $8.82 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00197628 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013117 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00309572 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

