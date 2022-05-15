Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company It specializes in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy. The company’s portfolio of treatment devices consists of the SRT-100(TM) and SRT-100 Vision(TM). Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRTS. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.52. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,218. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

