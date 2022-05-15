Sentinel (DVPN) Trading Down 47.5% Over Last Week

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $229,139.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,024,019,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,678,807,886 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

