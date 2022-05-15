Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

