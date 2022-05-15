ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 6,051,448 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,633.39, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

