Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 111,811 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 67.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

