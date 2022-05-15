Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,860 ($35.26) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,570 ($31.69).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($29.28) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.45) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.21) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,665.70 ($32.87).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,303.50 ($28.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,118.86. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,337.72 ($28.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market cap of £173.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

