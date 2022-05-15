Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Drops By 55.4%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the April 15th total of 717,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altamira Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,120. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

