Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Declines By 56.2%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the April 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BMWYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

