Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Declines By 40.0%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 673.0 days.

Shares of EPWDF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

About Electric Power Development (Get Rating)

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

