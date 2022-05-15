Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Declines By 40.0%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 673.0 days.
Shares of EPWDF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. Electric Power Development has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.
