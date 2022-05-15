Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Expands By 72.5%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the April 15th total of 131,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Femasys by 125.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 26.4% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 86,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Femasys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FEMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 10,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,617. Femasys has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Femasys had a negative net margin of 733.65% and a negative return on equity of 30.02%. On average, analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

