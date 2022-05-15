Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Grows By 83.1%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the April 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.0 days.

Separately, Rowe assumed coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective for the company.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $$10.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

