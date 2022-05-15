Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Grows By 100.0%

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

