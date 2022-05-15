Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Increases By 102.8%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 28,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

