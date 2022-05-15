Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Decreases By 51.5%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,653.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of WOOD opened at $85.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $81.73 and a 12-month high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

