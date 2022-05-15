Short Interest in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Decreases By 39.4%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056. Midwest has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Midwest will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Midwest by 3.0% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Midwest by 3,522.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Midwest by 144.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Midwest by 33,075.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

