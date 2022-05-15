Short Interest in MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Rises By 50.0%

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNBEY opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96. MinebeaMitsumi has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.15.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

