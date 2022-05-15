Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Decreases By 40.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NKRKY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($33.68) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

