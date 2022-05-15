Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Grows By 76.4%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the April 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 919,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $6.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

