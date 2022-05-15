Short Interest in Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Drops By 57.1%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:OPWEF remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. Opawica Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

