Short Interest in PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Expands By 96.8%

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of PCS Edventures!.com stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. PCS Edventures!.com has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.06.

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

