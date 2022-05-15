Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Declines By 51.3%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVH stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. 4,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,146. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

