Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Drops By 40.9%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 88,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scienjoy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scienjoy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Scienjoy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SJ opened at $2.66 on Friday. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

