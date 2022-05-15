Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Expands By 44.7%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLSF remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

