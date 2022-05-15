Short Interest in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declines By 37.6%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 6,760,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,990. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

