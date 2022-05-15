Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Drops By 50.0%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TOTDY stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. Toto has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

