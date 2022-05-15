Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Decreases By 47.4%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 33.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About United-Guardian (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

